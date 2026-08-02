Delta Police Rescue Woman Allegedly Trafficked To Ivory Coast

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old woman, Ese Betty Isiorho, for allegedly trafficking two young women to Côte d’Ivoire for prostitution.

The command said it also rescued one of the victims, a 25-year-old woman, who was allegedly lured to the West African country under the guise of learning hairdressing.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Effurun Area Command following a petition over the alleged trafficking.

According to the police, investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly deceived the 25-year-old victim with a promise of learning a hairdressing trade in Côte d’Ivoire.

However, upon arrival in the country, the victim was allegedly forced into prostitution.

The police said Isiorho confessed during interrogation to trafficking the 25-year-old victim and another woman in her twenties to Côte d’Ivoire.

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The victims were allegedly handed over to a woman identified only as “Madam Purity” for prostitution.

Following sustained investigations and collaboration, the police said the 25-year-old victim was rescued and brought back to Nigeria.

She has since been reunited with her family and is receiving medical attention, the command said.

The police added that efforts were ongoing to secure the safe return of the second victim, who is still believed to be in Côte d’Ivoire.

The command also said it was working to apprehend other members of the alleged trafficking syndicate.

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The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, commended the officers involved in the operation.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to tackling human trafficking and other forms of organised crime in the state.

Oyeniyi urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious recruitment schemes and suspected trafficking activities to the police.