Think Before You Post, Lagos CP Warns Youths Ahead Of 2027

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Lagos State Command, Mr Fatai Tijani, has urged youths not to allow politicians to exploit them for violence.



Tijani said their future was too important to be sacrificed for political ambitions.



The CP made the call on Thursday in Ikeja at the inauguration of the National Campaign Against Political and Digital Thuggery and Police-Youth Dialogue.



He said the theme of the 2026 International Youth Day, “Different Contexts, Same Aspirations,” was relevant to Nigeria.



According to him, youths across the country share common aspirations for peace, security, education and economic opportunities.



The commissioner said youths had the right to support political parties and candidates of their choice and express their opinions, but such rights must be exercised responsibly.



“Political participation must never become political violence; reject political and digital thuggery ahead of the 2027 general elections, ” Tijani said.



He warned youths against accepting money to attack political opponents, spread false information, vandalise property, disrupt public peace or interfere with electoral processes.



Tijani also described digital thuggery as the use of social media to threaten, harass, intimidate, spread falsehood, incite violence and manipulate people for political purposes



He urged young people to “think before you post, verify before you share and pause before you react.”



According to him, social media is a powerful tool which youths should use to build businesses, communities and knowledge, rather than promote hatred and violence.



The CP said the National Campaign Against Political and Digital Thuggery was particularly important as the country approached another election cycle.



He commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Olatunji Disu, for championing the campaign, saying effective policing involved prevention, education, engagement and partnership.



Tijani said youths were not merely beneficiaries of security, but critical partners in creating and sustaining a peaceful society.



He said the Police-Youth Dialogue should not be a one-off event, but should provide a platform for young people to raise concerns, ask questions and make constructive suggestions.



The commissioner assured residents that the command would provide a safe environment for lawful political activities.



He, however, warned that the command would act professionally and decisively against anyone who engaged in violence, intimidation or other criminal activities.



Tijani also appealed to parents, religious leaders, traditional rulers, educators and community leaders to guide young people and help them resist criminal exploitation.



He urged the media to verify information before publication and avoid sensational reports capable of inflaming political tensions.



“Your future is too important to be sacrificed for somebody else’s political ambition. Do not allow anybody to convince you that your destiny is to fight. Your destiny is to build,” Tijani said.



He called on youths to reject political and digital thuggery, violence and intimidation, and embrace dialogue, responsibility and peace for a safer Lagos and Nigeria.