Nyanya Kidney Sales Claims False, FCT Police Says

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has debunked reports circulating on social media claiming that young residents of Nyanya, Abuja, have been selling their kidneys for money.

The viral publication also alleged that an agent operating in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, was buying human kidneys from residents.

However, the FCT Police Command said it had neither received nor confirmed any report linking residents of Nyanya to kidney sales or human organ trafficking.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said no statement or communication confirming the allegations had emanated from the police.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to categorically state that it has neither received nor confirmed any report of such nature, and no statement or communication to that effect has emanated from the Command,” Adeh said.

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The police consequently urged members of the public to disregard the publication and stop circulating unverified information capable of causing fear and panic among residents.

The Command, however, urged anyone with credible information concerning alleged human organ trafficking or other security threats within the FCT to report to the nearest police station.