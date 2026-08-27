Stolen Electricity Cables Recovered In Kebbi

Police in Kebbi State have recovered a large quantity of stolen electrical cables in the Bunza Local Government Area, following an operation targeting theft and vandalism of power infrastructure.

The operation was carried out on August 25, 2026, in the Kara area of Bunza town, where recurring cable theft has disrupted electricity supply to several communities.

Police said they recovered 10 bundles and seven sacks of electricity service cables during the operation. A suspect, Mustapha Abubakar, was arrested and later arraigned before a court.

The theft of electricity cables has become a recurring problem in parts of Kebbi, with affected communities experiencing prolonged power outages after infrastructure is vandalised.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, disclosed the recovery in a statement issued on Thursday.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Umar Hadejia, as urging residents to provide information that could help prevent similar incidents.

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“Residents are urged to promptly report suspicious activities through 09039911876 or 07081974395. All information will be treated with strict confidentiality,” Hadejia said.