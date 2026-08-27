Enugu Electoral Commission Assures Free, Fair Council Election

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) has assured various political parties of free and fair conduct of the forthcoming council poll in the state.

The Executive Chairman of ENSIEC, Prof Christian Ngwu, stated this during a two-day train-the-trainers’ programme for its Electoral Officers (EOs), Assistant Electoral Officers (AEOs) and directors.

THE WHISTLER reports that the training is to equip the officials with the capacity to train ad-hoc personnel who will participate in the conduct of the election across the 17 local government areas and 260 wards of the state. The election is billed for September 26, 2026.

Prof Ngwu told the participants that the programme is a critical component of the commission’s preparations head of the polls.

He stressed that effective election management depends on the competence of personnel deployed for the exercise, adding that the officials being trained would take the knowledge acquired to their respective local government areas and impart it to ad-hoc staff ahead of the election.

He said, “The training is very important. It is our pet project. This is a train-the-trainers’ programme. When we are done with training this group, they will go to their various local government areas to train the ad-hoc staff who will work with us during the September 26 local government election in Enugu.”

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He explained that the training covers the entire spectrum of election management, including the processes and procedures required for a successful electoral exercise.

He explained that ENSIEC was compelled to organise the refresher training after an earlier capacity-building programme supported by the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) could no longer continue due to funding challenges.

The chairman recalled that IFES trained ENSIEC personnel in 2024. According to him, he was among those who participated in the training. He said some of the beneficiaries of the earlier programme were no longer available, while others required refresher training.

In his words, “Because an organisation could no longer assist us does not mean we should not find a way to train our people. Some of those who received the earlier training are no longer here, while those who remain also need a refresher course. The new Electoral Officers also need to be trained.”

He expressed confidence that the training would translate into effective election management. He assured residents that ENSIEC was committed to conducting a peaceful, free and fair exercise.

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Quoting him, “My expectation is that they will all be well-grounded and deliver on the mandate, which is to thoroughly train the ad-hoc staff.”

He also dismissed concerns over the timing of campaign activities by political parties, saying the commission had no role in determining when individual parties chose to campaign.

“Campaigning for the election started long ago, at least by June. Any political party that is not campaigning is on its own. You are supposed to go to the field, campaign and talk to the people you want to vote for you.

“With this training, I expect the forthcoming election in Enugu State to be free, fair and devoid of crisis.”

The Executive Director of the Peace and Civic Obligation Development Initiative, Dr Chukwuemeka Ogboaja, said the training was designed to update ENSIEC trainers and prepare them to effectively transfer election-management knowledge to ad-hoc workers.

Ogboaja said his organisation, based in Abuja, specialises in workshops, facilitation, training, peace and conflict resolution, as well as mobilisation for civic responsibility.

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“What is happening here today is a train-the-trainers programme for the upcoming 2026 Enugu State local government election. The commission found it necessary to update the trainers so they can effectively train the ad-hoc workers for maximum performance during the election,” he said.

He said participants would receive comprehensive training covering the various stages of election conduct, with emphasis on ensuring that the knowledge is effectively transferred to ad-hoc personnel.

“During this two-day training, the EOs will be exposed to a comprehensive training programme covering the A to Z of election conduct. This is to equip them with the knowledge required to train the ad-hoc workers and ensure maximum performance during the 2026 Enugu State local government elections,” Ogboaja said.

He expressed optimism that the exercise would contribute to a hitch-free election, saying the ultimate objective was to ensure that Enugu State delivered a local government election worthy of commendation.

“Maximum performance is our target, which is why we are giving the EOs the best training to transfer to the ad-hoc workers. This will contribute to hitch-free local government elections, with optimal performance by the personnel,” he said.

An Electoral Officer with ENSIEC, Okey Okolo, said the training would strengthen the capacity of officials to effectively discharge their responsibilities during the election.

“The knowledge we gain from this training will help us carry out our duties effectively. This is the time for us to showcase our ideas and comportment, as well as our ability to gain the necessary knowledge from the training and pass it on to the ad-hoc staff at the local government level.

“Immediately after this training, we will return to our various local governments and continue pushing the training down to the wards.

“The expectation is that the training will adequately prepare all the EOs for the election, conflict resolution and other logistics involved in the forthcoming local government elections.”