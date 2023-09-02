‘This Is False’—Elumelu Denies Being Considered For Position Of CBN Governor

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, has denied a report that he is being considered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the replacement for the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Advertisement

Imram Muhammad had on June 12, claimed that presidential sources told him that Elumelu who is also the Chairman of the United Bank for Africa is being considered for the top job at the apex bank.

Muhammad had tweeted through his X handle @Imranmuhdz, “According to a Source President Tinubu is also considering Tony O. Elumelu as CBN Governor.”

According to a Source President Tinubu is also considering Tony O. Elumelu as CBN Governor. pic.twitter.com/mXU5QF7qOt — Imran Muhammad (@Imranmuhdz) June 12, 2023

But Elumelu, in a tweet seen by THE WHISTLER advised Nigerians to disregard the report.

“No, please. This is false news!” the UBA boss denied.

Advertisement

Elumelu’s denial of the report came a few days after he met President Tinubu in Aso Rock Vila on August 30.

Although the outcome of his discussions with Tinubu was not made public, Elumelu tweeted through his X account, “Our pursuit of nation-building must be characterised by unwavering determination, empathy, and a commitment to creating a legacy of progress, unity and hope for generations to come.”

President Tinubu on June 9, 2023, suspended the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele over what people described as a personal vendetta. He was replaced by Folashodun Shonubi to head the apex bank in an acting capacity.

Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor

But Tinubu suspended the governor on the grounds of his investigation by the Department of State Service and the presidential reforms of the monetary policy.

Advertisement

The DSS had in December 2023 secretly requested a court order from the Federal High Court in Abuja to arrest Emefiele over alleged “terrorism financing, fraudulent activities and economic crimes of national security.”

However, the DSS was denied because they failed to present sufficient evidence to justify the claims.

But Emefiele’s issues with Tinubu can be linked to his naira redesign policy which was announced late in 2022. Emefiele announced the withdrawal of N200, N500 and N1,000 notes on the grounds of reducing vote buying and money in circulation.