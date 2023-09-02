INTERVIEW: ‘We Were Emotionally Down After FIFA Women World Cup Exit’— Super Falcons Defender Oluwatosin Demehin Recounts Experience

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Oluwatosin Demehin Blessing made her debut World Cup appearance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. She played with distinction at the Super Falcons defence throughout the four matches until they were eliminated by the Lionesses of England on penalties.

Demehin was one of the three youngsters—19-year-old Deborah Abiodun, Rofiat Imuran (19), and Oluwatosin Demehin (21) chosen from the Falconet team by coach Randy Waldrum.

In this interview with THE WHISTLER, Demehin exclusively shared her experience at her debut senior World Cup. She also spoke about the mood of her teammates after they lost to England and her journey at her club, Stade de Reims.

EXCERPTS…

Oluwatosin Demehin Blessing, Super Falcons Defender

What does it feel like to be in the FIFA Women’s World Cup and play very well in the competition?

As a first-timer, playing in the World Cup was a dream come true for me, so I felt honoured and great participating at the event. It is an opportunity that so many players are looking for.

What was the mood in the team, and how did Alozie react to Lauren James after the controversial foul?

Football is a game of contact and in a football game that was as tough as the game against England, something like that is bound to happen. Alozie didn’t take it personal because she understood her opponent better (James).

If you had won the World Cup, how would you have felt?

Every player’s dream is to win laurels for her country or club. So, If I had won the World Cup, it would have been a joyful thing for me as a player. If the Super Falcon had won the World Cup, it would have also been a thing of joy and celebration. It would have been history for the country and Africa at large

Oluwatosin Demehin Blessing, Super Falcons Defender In Celebration Mood

What were the mood and emotions in the locker room after the Super Falcons lost despite outclassing England, and what lessons did you learn from the World Cup?

The players were emotionally down and some were feeling so bad but a moment like that is bound to happen in a football game. We just have to accept it the way it comes and keep working hard.

The lesson I learned from the World Cup is that names don’t play football. What you can play, your ability to prove on the field of play will speak for you. Also, nothing is impossible to achieve.

If the Super Falcons had won and the coach out of excitement gave you an innocent kiss, how would you have reacted?

Such a thing can’t happen in Nigeria.

You were so formidable at the defence during the World Cup despite your being there for the first time. What is the secret?

My greatest secret is self-belief and dedication.

Oluwatosin Demehin Blessing, Super Falcons and Stade de Reims Defender

Having playing time in Europe in a first-division team/league is not something that comes easy. I will say that you have to merit to play as a first-team player before you could be considered worthy to be in the squad.

It has not been easy. My career has been full of ups and downs and I still need to keep going and working hard regardless of the successes and failures. Every success recorded so far is just bound on hard work and dedication towards the game.

I don’t have any regrets. So far, it has been so good. The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) gave me a platform to express myself. They showcased me so that I could be seen by the world and for my name to be known to the world. The platform they gave me is what brought me to the stage and level that I am now.