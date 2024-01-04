Three Notorious ‘One Chance’ Armed Robbers Arrested In Lagos

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Three notorious ‘one chance’ armed robbers were on Thursday arrested in Lagos State.

They were arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) around Jubilee Bridge in the Abule-Egba area of the state.

Recovered from them was a yellow T4′ commercial bus with registration number APP 406 YE.

According to the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, one of them, however, escaped with a POS machine before the arrival of policemen.

Adebayo said they were caught by LASTMA officials, while running away, after robbing an unidentified man of his valuables.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that they were notorious ‘one-chance’ armed robbers terrorising the entire Abule-Egba and its environs.

“Investigation further revealed that they were being chased by members of the public after they noticed that a man was pushed down from their vehicle after robbing him of his valuables.

“They drove recklessly in order to evade arrest before they were eventually caught by LASTMA officials controlling and managing traffic around the Abule-Egba axis.

“The two suspects were later handed over to Policemen from the ‘Ile-Epo’ Police Division for further investigation,” the LASTMA spokesperson said.

The General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Bakare Oki Olalekan, appealed to members of the public to be very vigilant and stop boarding commercial buses by roadside.