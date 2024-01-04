VIDEO: NRC Staff Caught Selling Train Tickets Despite Tinubu’s Free Christmas Rides

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the free train service declared by the Nigerian government for the festive season ends on Thursday, holidaymakers have expressed strong dissatisfaction due to alleged ticket racketeering and corruption by some Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) staff.

The Federal Government, through Solid Minerals Minister Dr. Dele Alake, announced the free train service to ease transportation costs during the Yuletide from December 21, 2023 to January 4, 2024.

The initiative, alongside a 50% discount on motor park fees, was aimed to alleviate financial burdens during the holidays.

However, THE WHISTLER gathered that many passengers could not book tickets through the official NRC website as the system often displayed “Sorry, no trains available for your selection” even hours after midnight during the period.

When the NRC booking portal eventually comes up, all seats of the nine coaches would have been booked, leaving the passengers desperate for tickets.

This led to suspicions that NRC staff were booking all seats and reselling them at inflated prices (up to N2,000) to desperate passengers.

THE WHISTLER investigation showed that NRC staff members sold the free tickets for between N2,000 and N9,000, depending on the class of ticket.

Our findings showed that some staff of the NRC were paid by transfer into an Opay bank account (8085071770) belonging to one of the staff members, Adewale Queen.

Public Outrage and Calls for Action

The situation sparked outrage among passengers at the Ibadan Railway Station in Moniya, Oyo State.

Dr. Chuks Okoji, a polytechnic lecturer, told THE WHISTLER: “It is so unfortunate that we, the followers blamed our leaders for corruption but ours is even worse. You can imagine that myself and my wife had to stay up so late till around 12 AM because online booking starts at that time, only for the NRC website to shut us off from booking. After several attempts, we realized that all the coaches had been booked. We have to go to the black market and buy tickets from the staff of NRC at the rate of N2000 each for my family members.

“As laudable as the intervention of the president is, ticket racketeering, and extortion by staff of NRC marred the process.”

Similarly, Twitter users like Atlantis Gem and Engr. Micheal Oluwagbemi called for complete privatization of the NRC, citing systemic corruption and inefficiency.

Oluwagbemi said, “Beyond investigation, the train system operations should be privatized. @info_NRC ruined the previous system built by the British, they will ruin the current one if not prevented. Let them stick to system regulation.”

One Kehinde Awokayo said “There must be consequences for flouting a presidential directive! Enough of all these nonsensical ways of doing things in this country. @info_NRC should not only be investigated,anyone found culpable must also be prosecuted! Some people don’t want change still!”

Another Twitter user, Daramola Adenike, made a video recording showing how two staff members of the railway station were allegedly collecting money on transit despite the Federal Government’s announcement of free train services during the festive season.

She said, “On my way to Lagos from Ibadan today, some NRC employees lured us to board the train without tickets. Initially, they acted like they were taking us to the ticket counter only for them to lead us to the Railway without official ticket. They collected cash on transit.”

Also, Oshomah Prince said, “NRC should be thoroughly investigated. Very embarrassing and sad. I’ve been intentionally trying to book a trip online just to understand what they’re doing but each time ALL the coaches are fully booked to and fro Lag/IB till date”

Jegede John said, “It’s the same for the Lagos-Ibadan train service, I have tried severally to get a ticket online but it’s all booked. Anyday and anytime.”

A university don, Professor Patrick said “They are all fraudsters. They reserve all the tickets and sell to their cronies. I wonder why @officialABAT and the Ministry of Transportation are not monitoring.”

NRC Staff Caught Selling Train Tickets Despite Tinubu's Free Christmas Rides pic.twitter.com/KXTgxqWIHh — The Whistler Newspaper (@TheWhistlerNG) January 4, 2024

NRC’s Response

The NRC acknowledged the complaints on its official Twitter handle, promising to investigate and discipline errant staff.

It said, “Thanks for the feedback & the video evidence, investigation will be conducted & all staffs involved will face disciplinary action. We will continue to go after the erring staffs who are bent on tarnishing the image of NRC.”