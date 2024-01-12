Tinubu Appoints 9-Member Governing Council Of Gas Infrastructure Fund

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a 9-member governing council for the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF).

The MDGIF was set up under the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to help drive the development of critical gas infrastructure in Nigeria.

The appointees announced by Tinubu’s spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, include the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) as the Council Chairman, Mr Oluwole Adama as Executive Director.

The appointees are:

MDGIF Governing Council Chairman — Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas)

MDGIF Executive Director — Mr. Oluwole Adama

MDGIF Governing Council Secretary — Mr. Joseph Tolorunshe

NMDPRA Chief Executive — Engr. Farouk Ahmed

Representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

Representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance

MDGIF Independent Member — Ms. Amina Maina (North-East)

MDGIF Independent Member — Mr. Edet David Ubong (South-South)

MDGIF Independent Member — Mr. Tajudeen Bolaji Musa (South-West)

Ngelale said President Tinubu expects the appointees to discharge their duties with integrity.

The establishment of the MDGIF is a key requirement of the PIA to help stimulate growth in Nigeria’s midstream and downstream gas sector.

The fund will receive contributions from various oil and gas companies to finance eligible gas projects.