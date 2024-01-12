Tinubu Appoints Music Executive Obi Asika, Actor Ali Nuhu, 9 Others To Head Art, Culture Agencies

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has appointed acclaimed Nollywood actor, Ali Nuhu, and 10 others as new heads of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that Tinubu charged the new appointees to discharge their duties in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, and patriotism.

The appointees are Ali Nuhu, Managing-Director, Nigerian Film Corporation; Tola Akerele, Director-General, National Theatre and Dr Shaibu Husseini, Director-General, National Films and Censors Board.

Also appointed are Mr Obi Asika, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture; Aisha Adamu Augie, Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture and Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan, Chief Conservator, National War Museum.

Others appointed are Ahmed Sodangi, Director-General, National Gallery of Art; Chaliya Shagaya, Director-General, National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies and Hajiya Khaltume Bulama Gana, Artistic Director, National Troupe of Nigeria.

The rest are Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, Director-General, National Institute for Cultural Orientation and Ramatu Abonbo Mohammed, Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments.