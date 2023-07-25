Tinubu Must Present ‘Uncommon’ Ministerial List – Senate Leader

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has suggested that President Bola Tinubu must present a strong ministerial list to the Senate to give Nigerians hope.

He however reiterated that the present had not yet sent any list of ministerial nominees to the upper legislative chamber.

He noted that in line with the constitutional provision, the president would send in the list within the next 48 hours.

Bamidele was speaking at the public presentation of books to mark his 60th birthday at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua centre, Abuja.

While clarifying that the president failed to attend the book launch as he was preparing the ministerial list, he explained that, “So, Mr President prayed for me. We should tell the rest of Nigerians to pray for him to be able to make the right decision within the next 24 hours so that when Nigerians hear the list of his ministers, they will say yes…this is uncommon.”

He asked Nigerians to “Join us to pray for Mr president. He needed to be away from any kind of influence.”

The president has 60 days to present the list of ministers for screening, going by the amendment to the constitution which was undertaken before the end of the last administration.

Tinubu was inaugurated on May 29. He has up to Saturday to send the list to the Senate to avoid flouting the law.