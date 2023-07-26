TikTok Introduces Text-Based Posts Similar To Twitter And Meta’s Threads

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular Chinese short-form video hosting platform, TikTok, has introduced text-only posts, becoming the latest social media platform to adopt the format, seemingly as an alternative for people seeking to leave Twitter.

The platform announced that it will now allow users to create and share text-based content as a way to broaden options for its creators to share their ideas and express their creativity.

“With text posts, we’re expanding the boundaries of content creation for everyone on TikTok, giving the written creativity we’ve seen in comments, captions, and videos a dedicated space to shine,” the platform said.

The new feature is already being touted to be a contender to apps like Twitter and Meta’s Threads.

Twitter owner, Elon Musk, has been making a lot of changes to the platform ever since his takeover late last year. Most recently, he announced, and has begun implementing, changing the name and logo of the app to ‘X’.

Meta’s Threads, on the other hand, had a great start when it was first launched on July 6, garnering more than 100 million sign-ups in its first few days. However, this did not last long a mere 7 days later, its active users had dropped by over 15 million.

A few Threads users have shared posts on other social media platforms of them deleting the app, after realizing that they cannot delete their Threads account as that will automatically delete their Instagram account.

HOW TO MAKE TEXT-ONLY POSTS ON TIKTOK

Once users open the Camera page on the app, they will be shown three different options of content types to post: photo, video, or text.

They can then select text, and once they do, they will be directed to the text creation page where they will be able to type out the content they want to post. Text posts are limited to 1000 words.

Once the text is typed out, users have different options to customize the post before uploading such as adding sound, enabling or disabling comments, tagging a location, allowing Duets, background colours, and several others.