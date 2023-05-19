Tinubu, Other Presidents Will Not Go Abroad For Medical Treatment—Aisha Buhari

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has stated that Nigerian presidents and their family members will no longer seek medical treatment abroad with the newly inaugurated N21bn medical centre at the Presidential Wing of the State House.

Aisha said this when she joined President Muhammadu Buhari and other VIPs for the commissioning ceremony of the facility situated on the premises of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

She also disclosed that she initiated the project six years ago when President Buhari spent three months in London for medical treatment.

THE WHISTLER recalled that in May 2017, the president departed for London for a medical pilgrimage lasting 104 days; his longest since assuming office.

Aisha Buhari, however, said with the facility ready for use, Nigerian future Presidents and their family members may only fly medical experts over to Abuja to assist their colleagues, rather than going on expensive trips.

She said “I’m quite happy, feeling fulfilled. Though we are leaving but all the same, we thank God the project has come to reality.

“I have opted for it six years now. I initiated this project six years ago when my husband spent three months abroad, consecutively, 90 days. And it shouldn’t be because we have all the experts in Nigeria. We only need a good platform.

“The hospital that is supposed to serve the First Family is serving like 35,000 people which is quite much. That’s why I insisted we should have a VIP Wing within the proximity of the presidential villa.”

She further said, “Yes! This one is for the health and wellness of the First Family. They don’t need to go abroad now. They only need to maybe fly in experts to help our people. You know.

“So, no need for any leader to spend months and months abroad because of health care.”