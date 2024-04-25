Fire Alarm Forces Air Peace To Make Emergency Landing At Lagos Airport

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

An Air Peace aircraft on Thursday made an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos due to false fire alarm.

It was gathered that the aircraft had 243 passengers and 12 crew members on board.

The Port Harcourt-Lagos flight P47193, however, landed safely at about 4:45pm.

Upon landing, the pilots were said to have shut down the engines of the aircraft immediately after fire fighting responders reportedly noticed smoke on the engines.

Confirming the incident in a statement, Air Peace said before landing, its captain noticed a fire warning indicator in the cockpit, prompting the pilots to take precautionary safety measures.

But it was later discovered that it was a false alarm.

The statement read: “We wish to inform the flying public of an incident that occurred during our Port Harcourt-Lagos flight P47193 of today, April 25, 2024.

“Some minutes before landing, our Captain noticed a fire warning indicator in the cockpit. The pilots performed all safety precautionary measures and the fire indicator went off. The Captain immediately notified our Operations Control Center in Lagos at 17:37hrs.

“It was determined upon landing that the alarm was falsely triggered as there was no fire event.

“The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers disembarked normally.

“We want to reassure the flying public that safety remains our utmost priority, and we are unwavering in our commitment to it.”

On Tuesday, a Dana Air Plane with registration number, 5N BKI skided off the runway in Lagos.