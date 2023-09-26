Tinubu To African Drug Agencies: ‘Dismantle Criminal Enterprises Threatening Our Future’

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday urged heads of national drug law enforcement agencies in Africa to crush and dismantle drug traffickers threatening the future of the continent .

He urged them to end substance abuse on the continent, charging them to renew the fight against illicit drug trafficking in their respective countries.

The President made the charge in Abuja when he declared open the 31st meeting of the Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies, Africa, HONLAF.

“If we don’t dismantle the criminal enterprises that threaten our future and build a brighter tomorrow for all Africans, we will remain in chains in a diseased and amoral world, as will our children and their children,” Tinubu warned.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the event, Tinubu in his keynote address titled, ‘Rising Above the Drug Threat’, observed that Africa was “at the mercy of a threat that knows neither race nor geography, neither gender nor social class.”

He added, “This threat has crossed borders and destroyed societies and dreams. Without the moral commitment of the men and women in this room, this threat would have left cities, countries, and even civilizations erased.

“So, I must commend you for your sacrifices in the bids to keep our world drug-free, sane and safe.

“This conference emphasises your investment across borders to protect us from the devastations of drugs, a threat that only submits to the enforcement of the law.

“Therefore, we are grateful to HONLAF and its partners, notably the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, for creating this avenue, for offering intelligence and drug law enforcement officials a grand opportunity to compare notes, collaborate, and build networks that would be several steps ahead of the criminal network of drug transnational organisations.”

Tinubu who doubles as the chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, added, “But while it’s a compliment that drug-law enforcement organisations are a threat to their criminal empires, their desperation must never be taken for granted.

“Without you as gatekeepers of healthy nations, humanity as we know it would have long been perverted. So, on behalf of the world, I say: thank you, thank you to all of you who have kept us from being polluted and destroyed.

“For us, the commitment to the fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse is not just a matter of policy; it is a moral imperative. We recognize that a population at war with drugs is not a dividend but a liability.

“We believe that the future of our youth, the strength of our institutions, and the well-being of our communities depend on our ability to eradicate this threat.”

The president further said, “So, I must appeal to you to see this gathering as an avenue for the exchange of novel ideas and the development of practical strategies.

“We must consolidate established contacts, operational partnerships, and cooperation to ensure that the outcomes of this four-day deliberation advance public safety and the emergence of drug-free African communities.

“Our strength has always been our proactive actions to prevent any individual or group from turning our countries into a minefield of drug trafficking.

“So, we must prioritise prevention, education, and rehabilitation to empower our youth with knowledge and opportunities.

“We must steer them away from the treacherous path of drug abuse and trafficking and protect our economy from the consequences of their actions.

“This administration will continue to provide the necessary support, motivation, and tools for the NDLEA to fulfil its mandate.

“We understand the connection between the success of the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking and the attainment of a number of goals on our socioeconomic and security agenda.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I know you don’t need to be reminded of the sacred task before us. I know you are fully aware of the number of people and dreams that depend on your decisions and actions to reach their destination. But, more importantly, I know that you are up to the task.”

The president stressed that, “We are hosting the 31st HONLAF meeting here to reassure you of our promise to participate in building a world not threatened by the infiltration of illicit drugs.”