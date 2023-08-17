Tinubu To Swear In Wike, Umahi, Keyamo, Other Ministerial Appointees Monday – SGF

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
From L-R President Bola Tinubu and former state governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi)

President Bola Tinubu will administer the oath of office to his recently appointed ministers on Monday, August 21st. This follows the allocation of portfolios to the ministerial appointees, as announced by the Presidency on Wednesday, August 16th.

The official communication was conveyed by George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, through a press release signed by Willie Bassey.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 10:00 am at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja. This will be preceeded by a retreat to be conducted by the office the SGF.

On Wednesday, the Presidency disclosed the portfolios of the ministerial appointees, shedding light on the distinct roles and responsibilities that each minister will undertake.

Notably absent among the unveiled portfolios was that of the Minister of Petroleum Resources, which THE WHISTLER has learned may be retained by the president.

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, did not pass the ministerial screening conducted by the Senate.

Below is the full list of the ministers-designate and their portfolios.

  1. Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani
  2. Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salako
  3. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy : Wale Edun
  4. Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji
  5. Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
  6. Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunisia Alausa
  7. Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake
  8. Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John
  9. Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola
  10. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Aniete
  11. Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji
  12. Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha
  13. Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy
  14. Minister of Works, David Umahi
  15. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
  16. Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh
  17. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu
  18. Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo
  19. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri
  20. Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh
  21. Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike
  22. Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa
  23. Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru
  24. Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle
  25. Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu
  26. Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa
  27. Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo
  28. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu
  29. Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud
  30. Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo
  31. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyar
  32. Minister of Education, Tahir Maman
  33. Minister of Interior, Sa’Idu A. Alkali
  34. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar
  35. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate
  36. Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam
  37. Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu
  38. Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu
  39. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris
  40. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi
  41. Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong
  42. Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim
  43. Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo
  44. Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev
  45. Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
  46. Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, (Kaduna)

