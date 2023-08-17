Tinubu To Swear In Wike, Umahi, Keyamo, Other Ministerial Appointees Monday – SGF

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu will administer the oath of office to his recently appointed ministers on Monday, August 21st. This follows the allocation of portfolios to the ministerial appointees, as announced by the Presidency on Wednesday, August 16th.

The official communication was conveyed by George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, through a press release signed by Willie Bassey.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 10:00 am at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja. This will be preceeded by a retreat to be conducted by the office the SGF.

On Wednesday, the Presidency disclosed the portfolios of the ministerial appointees, shedding light on the distinct roles and responsibilities that each minister will undertake.

Notably absent among the unveiled portfolios was that of the Minister of Petroleum Resources, which THE WHISTLER has learned may be retained by the president.

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, did not pass the ministerial screening conducted by the Senate.

Below is the full list of the ministers-designate and their portfolios.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salako Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy : Wale Edun Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunisia Alausa Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Aniete Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Minister of Works, David Umahi Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyar Minister of Education, Tahir Maman Minister of Interior, Sa’Idu A. Alkali Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, (Kaduna)