Tinubu Will Not Accept Failure From Any Minister, Says Presidential Spokesman

Any minister appointed by President Bola Tinubu that failed to deliver on their target would be sacked, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has said.

Ngelala said this during an interview on Channels TV on Monday.

He said Tinubu would not permit any failure of any of the ministers, adding that the President is not scared to sack any minister who is not effective.

Tinubu had last week inaugurated his ministers that would assist him drive his renewed hope agenda.

But Ngelale said the President had established benchmarks for each of the sectors in the country since his emergence as President in February 2023.

He said, “The President has set the benchmarks. The question now is about enforcement and the President has shown, as he did during his time in Lagos State as governor, that he is not someone that is afraid to fire anybody.

“He is not somebody who is afraid to level quick sanctions to ensure that they get the results that he wants because, ultimately, if this administration fails, they will not say a minister failed or a set of ministers failed. They will say President Bola Tinubu failed, and he will not accept failure.

“Tinubu basically looked at exactly what His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari had achieved and said, ‘This is what we want to do to build on all these achievements.”

“We are going to effectively implement a plan within a certain amount of time based on time-based benchmarks that when a minister has come in, we will be able to measure their performance against.

“Every minister coming in absolutely knows what they have to achieve within the time frame that has been given to them by the President.”