Illicit Kiss: ‘Inhuman Witch-Hunt’–Mother Of Spanish FA Boss Begins Hunger Strike Over Son’s Suspension By FIFA

Angeles Bejar, the mother of embattled Spanish Football Association President, Luis Rubiales, has locked herself in a Spanish church and declared a hunger strike in protest of the “inhuman witch-hunt” of her football chief son, reports The Mirror.

This is the latest in the scandal of an unsolicited kiss with Spain striker, Jennifer Hermosos, during the Women’s World Cup trophy presentation.

Despite the outrage, the 46-year-old claimed the kiss was “consensual” but the player insisted she never consented to a kiss on the lips.

In a press conference called last week to address the issue, Rubailes sensationally refused to resign from his post with the Spanish FA threatening legal action against Hermoso for defamation.

Mass resignations within the federation have followed, with Spanish women’s head coach Jorge Vilda’s entire coaching staff announcing their departures over the weekend until the matter is resolved.

Meanwhile, the football governing body, FIFA, provisionally suspended Rubailes for 90 days, a development that has now forced the football chief’s mum to go on hunger striker.

The Mirror further reported that the retired hairdresser began her protest at the Divina Pastora de Motril church in the Andalucia coastal resort of Motril east of Malaga where the suspended Spanish FA president grew up.

Angeles, whose husband is a former mayor of Motril, was said to have vowed to continue her action until her son received “justice.”

She has also demanded Jenni Hermoso tell the “truth” about the kiss that led to Rubiales’ provisional suspension by FIFA.