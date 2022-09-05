Tinubu’s Visit To Jonathan ‘Strategic For National Unity’ – APC

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of fanning embers of hate and disunity in the country.

The party stated this on Monday via a press statement issued by its spokesman, Felix Morka.

The party was responding to criticisms from the PDP after its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, alongside his running mate, Kashim Shettima and other top members of the party visited former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

Jonathan was Nigeria’s President under the PDP. He was defeated in the 2015 election by the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, through a coalition that formed the APC.

The PDP through a statement issued by its spokesman, Dabo Ologunagba, said APC had lost touch with reality saying such a visit will not change the intended defeat of the party in the 2023 elections.

Reacting on Monday, Morka said the PDP is rattled by what he described as a “statesmanly visit”.

He added that the party “has hit the panic button in false alarm.”

According to the APC, “The PDP proves itself as a party afflicted with chronic myopia, lacking in vision and incapable of recognizing the imperative of elevating the common good of our country above partisan quibbles.

“That party’s obsession with puerile partisanship blinds it to existential and strategic opportunities to heal old wounds, mend fences, and build bridges of national unity and harmony.

“Sadly, the PDP would rather fan the embers of hate and division,” the party said.

The statement said that Tinubu’s consultative visit to the former President was a strategic move for national unity and cohesion, a move worthy of commendation and emulation.

“The infantile outburst on the Asiwaju/Jonathan parley by the same PDP that claims to be on a self-styled mission to unify Nigeria only betrays the party’s extreme hypocrisy and folly.

“The PDP’s track record of 16 years of misrule, corruption and squandermania, remains indelible in the consciousness of Nigerians.

“Contrary to PDP’s laughable claim that the duo of Asiwaju Tinubu and Sen. Shettima are distancing themselves from President Buhari’s administration, it is on record that this government deftly managed two economic recessions, and pulled the nation back from the precipice where PDP’s years of atrocious rule left it hanging precariously.

“Our party and its Presidential Candidate are seeking the mandate of Nigerians to consolidate on the foundation of restoration and greatness that has been laid across all sectors by the Buhari administration.

“The PDP and its co-peddlers of hate and disunity cannot stop this noble aspiration,” the party stated.