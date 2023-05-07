Total Evacuees Now 1471 As Another 424 Stranded Nigerians Arrive From Sudan,

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A fresh batch of 425 Nigerians have been successfully evacuated from war-torn Sudan, and have arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja.

Advertisement

This brings the total number of Nigerians evacuated to 1,471.

According to the Twitter page of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NidCom), the latest batch of evacuees landed in Abuja around 12:30 pm on Sunday, May 7th.

They departed in two separate batches via Tarco Air, which had 102 passengers on board, and Azman Air, which had 322 passengers on board.

NidCom stated that they are now awaiting the arrival of the Airpeace flight which is scheduled to bring the next batch of Nigerians back tomorrow.

The tweet read, “The 6th and 7th matches of Evacuees: 424 Nationals that departed Aswan International Airport, Egypt, landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 12:30 pm local time on May 7 via Tarco and Azman Air respectively.

Advertisement

“The breakdown so far; First and Second Batch, Military Jet C13 ~ 99 people

AirPeace Fight ~ 277 (Total 376)

3rd Batch – Tarco Air ~ 130

4th Batch – Tarco Air ~ 131

5th Batch – MaxAir ~ 410

6th Batch – Tarco Air ~ 102

7th Batch – Azman Air 322.

“Making a total of 1,471 evacuees so far. We await the arrival of the AirPeace flight tomorrow to convey everyone remaining in Port Sudan.”