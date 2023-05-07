Total Evacuees Now 1471 As Another 424 Stranded Nigerians Arrive From Sudan,

A fresh batch of 425 Nigerians have been successfully evacuated from war-torn Sudan, and have arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja.
This brings the total number of Nigerians evacuated to 1,471.
According to the Twitter page of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NidCom), the latest batch of evacuees landed in Abuja around 12:30 pm on Sunday, May 7th.
They departed in two separate batches via Tarco Air, which had 102 passengers on board, and Azman Air, which had 322 passengers on board.
NidCom stated that they are now awaiting the arrival of the Airpeace flight which is scheduled to bring the next batch of Nigerians back tomorrow.
The tweet read, “The 6th and 7th matches of Evacuees: 424 Nationals that departed Aswan International Airport, Egypt, landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 12:30 pm local time on May 7 via Tarco and Azman Air respectively.
“The breakdown so far; First and Second Batch, Military Jet C13 ~ 99 people
AirPeace Fight ~ 277 (Total 376)
3rd Batch – Tarco Air ~ 130
4th Batch – Tarco Air ~ 131
5th Batch – MaxAir ~ 410
6th Batch – Tarco Air ~ 102
7th Batch – Azman Air 322.
“Making a total of 1,471 evacuees so far. We await the arrival of the AirPeace flight tomorrow to convey everyone remaining in Port Sudan.”