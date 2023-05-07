Opposition Swells Against Tinubu Over Support For Akpabio As Senate President

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has allegedly moved against the choice of president-elect for the position of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, THE WHISTLER has learnt.

Sources with adequate knowledge of the development said Uzodimma is unhappy that despite huge support from the Southeast towards Tinubu’s victory at the 2023 presidential election, the zone is being overlooked.

The revelation came after a senator-elect from Imo North Senatorial District, Patrick Ndubueze, joined the race for the position of Senate President ahead of the 10th Assembly inauguration.

Ndubueze declared his bid in an open letter to the All Progressives Congress, APC and elected senators on Sunday.

It was gathered that the Southern caucus of the APC felt compelled to allow the Senate President to go to the Southeast but that Tinubu countered that and preferred the Southsouth, thereby settling for Akpabio.

Akpabio, who was a Minister of Niger Delta in the president Muhammadu Buhari administration was reported to have received almost 60 endorsement from the senators-elect who have been compelled to append their signature by the President-elect to ensure their compliance.

But the public declaration of Akpabio as Tinubu’s consensus pick in Calabar, Cross River State, by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has riled other contenders against the move.

Ganduje while playing guest to Cross River State Governor, alongside senior members of the Buhari administration said, “Akpabio, the uncommon senator would be the next president of the Senate.”

The declaration was received with seriousness owing to his relationship with Tinubu especially when he added that, “it has been agreed” that it’s the former Minister of Niger Delta.

The declaration was followed by Akpabio’s public display of leadership in Rivers State on Thursday when he was seen introducing some of the senators-elect to Tinubu in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Tinubu was in Port Harcourt to commission some projects executed by the State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Despite Akpabio edging closer to the prize, another senator-elect from Imo State, Osita Osinazu has continued to campaign for the position- a development seen as indication of Uzodinma’s opposition to the choice of the president-elect.

Also, former Zamfara State Governor, Abdul’Aziz Yari, has continued to campaign and has rejected the idea of having Akpabio as the consensus pick.

Yari said, “What is going to happen that day, it is going to happen based on the instructions of the constitution and not for anyone.”

In addition to the forces up against Akpabio, the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, on Sunday rejected Akpabio, insisting the Northwest should be allowed to produce the next Senate President.

A statement signed by the chieftain of the ACF, Alhaji Musa Saidu said, “We hereby dissociate ourselves from the endorsement of Sen. Godswill Akpabio for the Senate Presidency by a coalition of Northern groups.

“No true Northern group will want to endorse Akpabio for a sensitive position like that of Senate President because he is not friendly with the North,” the forum said.

In his letter to the APC, Ndubueze insisted that, “In respect of current realities in this time which requires sensitive leadership in the Senate in the moulds of focused leadership, one that is people-centric and supportive.

“Having been persuaded of my track record as a ranking legislator, a politician of more than 35 years standing and a personal character that had stood the test of time for integrity and commitment to the people, I, Engr. Patrick Ndubueze, being a ranking member of the National Assembly, do desire to offer myself to contest the office of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly strongly believing in my capacity to stand in the roles of the leadership required at this time.

“I trust that you will bless my aspiration as declared with your active support through appropriate counselling, advice and networking, to ensure that this noble cause sees the light of the day.

“While I await your kind acceptance of my declaration of intention, sir, please, accept, the assurances of my esteemed regards.”

He also despatched a letter to individual Senator-elect in the Red Chamber, saying, “Distinguished Senator, over the last 32 years, I have remained committed to the good cause of the Nigerian project.

“And had always been persuaded that our sovereign advancement inclusive of the desired progressions of millions of Nigerians is better enabled through the instrumentality of appropriately engineered legislations which are superintended by a knowledgeable and motivated political head of the National Assembly who is equipped for thoroughness, moderation and vision-driven compassion.

“It is for these reasons, and their fulfilment, Distinguished Senator, that I have decided to declare my intention to contest the office of the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I do not treat this declaration lightly, Distinguished Senator. I, indeed, have been on a consultation frenzy with critical stakeholders across the length and breadth of our country to positive acclaim.

“This letter to your good self is in continuation of the consultation I had embarked upon, by which, I am of the hope that you will avail me a time to physically meet with you, even as I now canvass for your support and advice as we head to the day of the election of the principal officers of the National Assembly.

“While thanking you, profusely, for the opportunity of this engagement, Distinguished Senator, please accept my highest regards for your good self.”

The APC has 59 senators-elect while opposition parties have 50 senators-elect, in the 109 Upper Legislative House.

A breakdown of the opposition parties standing shows the PDP has 36, the LP has 8, the NNPP has 2 seats respectively.

Others are the SDP with 2 seats and the YPP and APGA with 1 seat each.