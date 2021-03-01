Trump Hints At ‘Triumphant Return’ To White House

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Former United States, Donald Trump, has hinted he could run for the United States presidency again and says it would be a “triumphant return” to the White House.

“With your help, we will take back the house. We will win the Senate and then a republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House. And I wonder who that will be,” he said, adding “who knows, I may even decide to beat them for third time.”

Trump, who spoke to a crowd of listeners during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando on Sunday, alleged that the failure of the Biden administration would give the Republican party an easy ride to reclaim power at all levels.

His first term ended on January 21 when Joe Biden was sworn-in as the country’s 46th president; but he never admitted that he lost the election for the White House position.

He held on to the narrative that the November 3, 2020 polls were rigged.

On Sunday, he once again gave the impression that he did not lose a second term bid for the presidency.

I may even decide to beat them a third time – Donald Trump talking about the democrats in 2024. I see him all the time but I still miss him on the world stage. Simply awesome! pic.twitter.com/KjkQgpJ0ZS — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 28, 2021

The former president was almost impeached for the second time following his rhetoric which the Democrat party leadership claimed instigated a mob attack on the Capitol.

Although a bi-partisan Senate majority (57-43) voted in favor of his impeachment trial on February 6, the number fell short of what was constitutionally required to ban him from seeking a political office again.

However, Biden responded to the failed impeachment bid by saying Trump’s acquittal did not mean he wasn’t guilty of inciting violence in the country.