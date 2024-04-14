US Military Stopped Iran’s Drone Attacks On Israel – Biden

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United States President Joe Biden has said the country stopped the drone and missile attacks targeted at Israel.

Biden said the US forces helped take down “nearly all” the drones and missiles fired by Iran at Israel.

The US in a statement reaffirming its support to Israel and the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations.

The G7 nations consist of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Biden said, “Iran and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel.

“I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms.

“Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our servicemembers, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles”.

Earlier Isreal Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu had promised in a nationwide address that “We will harm any enemy that attempts to harm us,” swearing “to do everything possible to defend Israel” declaring “We are strong, the military is strong and the people are strong.”