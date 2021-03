30 SHARES Share Tweet

Former President of France, Nicolas Sarkozy, will spend the next one year in jail after being convicted for corruption by a Paris court.

The court, on Monday, established that Sarkozy bribed a magistrate to get a secret information about another case against him.

France 24 reports that he, “has been sentenced to three years in prison for corruption, with two of those years suspended.”

Sarkozy served as president between 2007 and 2012.