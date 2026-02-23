Trump Renews Attack On U.S. Supreme Court, Vows Other Tariffs

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Donald Trump renewed his condemnation of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday after it ruled against his sweeping tariff programme.

He vowed to turn to other tariffs’ powers and licenses but gave no details.

Trump said on Saturday he would raise a temporary tariff from 10 per cent to 15 per cent on U.S. imports from all countries, the maximum level allowed under the law.

This came a day after the court ruled that Trump had exceeded his presidential authority when he imposed an array of higher tariff rates under an economic emergency law.

”The court has also approved all other tariffs, of which there are many, and they can all be used in a much more powerful and obnoxious way, with legal certainty, than the tariffs as initially used,” he wrote in a social media post.