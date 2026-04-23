U.S., Ilorin Hub Strike Deal To Power Nigeria’s Tech Future

Nigeria
By Ekele NGWOBIA
U.S Embassy Abuja

The U.S. Embassy Abuja has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ilorin Innovation Hub, marking its first public-private partnership outside the American Spaces Network.

The agreement, announced in Abuja, is aimed at deepening U.S. engagement in Kwara State’s rapidly expanding technology ecosystem. It will drive initiatives in artificial intelligence (AI), STEM education, and professional development.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Public Diplomacy Counselor Lee McManis described the partnership as a significant step toward strengthening innovation-led trade and investment ties between Nigeria and the United States.

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He noted that “Kwara State is emerging as a tech innovation hub, attracting interest from American companies seeking collaboration and market opportunities.”

Under the agreement, both parties will roll out programmes showcasing U.S. leadership in technology and innovation. The initiative will also provide business English and STEM training, equipping Nigerian professionals with skills aligned with U.S. industry standards.

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing innovation, education, and economic growth, with officials expressing optimism that it will contribute to a more secure and prosperous future for both countries.

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