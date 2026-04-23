Obi Can’t Contest 2027 Election On LP Platform – Chairman

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The Labour Party’s interim national chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman, has declared that its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is legally barred from returning to the party to contest the 2027 presidential election.

She said that, based on strict membership registration deadlines under the Electoral Act, the former presidential candidate of the party cannot rejoin and contest in 2027.

She stated this in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday, saying the party’s register would be closed 21 days before its primaries and submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Well, it will be too late actually for him to come back because if you look at the act now, at some point we close the register.

“Once we close the register 21 days before primaries, submit the register, the e-register to INEC, you can’t come from behind the door for us to register you and for you to contest the elections. That would be impossible, legally impossible anyway,” she said.

Usman, who acknowledged that Obi had been instrumental in the party’s 2023 surge, said she herself had been persuaded by the former Anambra governor to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party to the Labour Party ahead of the last general election.

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“Even me, he convinced me to come with him to the Labour Party. Convinced me and not just me, many people that are in the Labour Party today were convinced by, let’s join Peter, go to the Labour Party because we believed in equity and fair play,” she said.

She said her decision to leave the PDP was rooted in the belief that the party had failed to zone its presidential ticket to the south.

“We believe that PDP should have zoned the seat to the south. But since they left it open and said there were no zoning and a northerner, they were trying to field a northerner, we felt no, it’s not fair. Though I’m a northerner, I felt it was not fair,” Usman said.