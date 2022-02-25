UK, Russia Tension Escalates As Putin Bans British Airlines From Its Airspace

The airports and airspace of Russia were on Friday clsoed to all British airlines, the Russian government announced.

Russia’s civil aviation authority said in a statement that the decision was in response to the restriction of flights imposed on its airlines by the United Kingdom on Thursday following Ukraine conflict.

“This measure was taken in accordance with the provisions of the Intergovernmental Air Services Agreement between Russia and the UK as a response to unfriendly decisions by the UK aviation authorities regarding the restriction on regular flights of aircraft owned, leased or operated by a person associated with Russia or registered in Russia,” it said.

Reacting, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace described the development as a mere reaction from Russia.

“I think that’s their retaliation for us yesterday banning Aeroflot from using and landing in the United Kingdom. That’s their tit for tat response,” he said.

Russia has been subjected to several sanctions from Western nations but it has continued with its attacks in Ukraine.