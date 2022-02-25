UK, Russia Tension Escalates As Putin Bans British Airlines From Its Airspace

World News
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Photo Credit: Getty Images

The airports and airspace of Russia were on Friday clsoed to all British airlines, the Russian government announced.

Russia’s civil aviation authority said in a statement that the decision was in response to the restriction of flights imposed on its airlines by the United Kingdom on Thursday following Ukraine conflict.

“This measure was taken in accordance with the provisions of the Intergovernmental Air Services Agreement between Russia and the UK as a response to unfriendly decisions by the UK aviation authorities regarding the restriction on regular flights of aircraft owned, leased or operated by a person associated with Russia or registered in Russia,” it said.

RELATED
World News

JUST IN: Russia Gives Ukraine Condition For Ceasefire, Surrender!

Reacting, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace described the development as a mere reaction from Russia.

“I think that’s their retaliation for us yesterday banning Aeroflot from using and landing in the United Kingdom. That’s their tit for tat response,” he said.

Russia has been subjected to several sanctions from Western nations but it has continued with its attacks in Ukraine.

You might also like

JUST IN: Russia Gives Ukraine Condition For Ceasefire, Surrender!

Ukraine Invasion: US, EU Sanctions Cannot Stop Russia, Ambassador Tells Western…

JUST IN: Biden Explains How US Will Stop Putin From Reestablishing Former Soviet…

Why Russia Is Fighting Ukraine– Explainer By Leaders Of Both Countries

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.