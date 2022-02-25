BREAKING: Buhari Signs Electoral Bill, Alters 2023 Election Dates

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
President-Buhari-signs-1

After months of delay, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022 into law.

President Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed this in a tweet on Friday.

“BREAKING: President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 into law,” tweeted Ahmad.

RELATED
World News

JUST IN: Russia Gives Ukraine Condition For Ceasefire, Surrender!

The president’s assent came days after over 25 Civil Society Organizations staged a protest in the Federal Capital Territory over the delayed signing.

Meanwhile, the signing of the bill implies that the 2023 general elections can no longer hold on February 18 as earlier announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This comes as Clause 28(1) of the Bill mandates INEC to issue a Notice of Election not later than 360 days before an election.

February 18, 2023, which INEC had earlier announced already falls short of the 360 days requirement in the new Electoral Act.

This development will require INEC to immediately issue a Notice of Election containing new dates for the 2023 general elections.

You might also like

APC Has Won ‘Hearts Of Southerners’– Ohanaeze Urges PDP To Emulate…

Saraki To APC: You’re Setting Dangerous Precedents By Intimidating Public Office…

INEC: 46 HoDs, 140 Others Redeployed As Commission Targets Efficiency Across 36…

Zamfara PDP Chair ‘At A Loss’ Why Chief Judge, State Assembly Violated Court Order To…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.