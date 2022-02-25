BREAKING: Buhari Signs Electoral Bill, Alters 2023 Election Dates

After months of delay, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022 into law.

President Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed this in a tweet on Friday.

“BREAKING: President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 into law,” tweeted Ahmad.

The signing of Electoral Act into law. pic.twitter.com/O1nwPGiSPX — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 25, 2022

The president’s assent came days after over 25 Civil Society Organizations staged a protest in the Federal Capital Territory over the delayed signing.

Meanwhile, the signing of the bill implies that the 2023 general elections can no longer hold on February 18 as earlier announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This comes as Clause 28(1) of the Bill mandates INEC to issue a Notice of Election not later than 360 days before an election.

February 18, 2023, which INEC had earlier announced already falls short of the 360 days requirement in the new Electoral Act.

This development will require INEC to immediately issue a Notice of Election containing new dates for the 2023 general elections.