Ukraine: Yoruba Nation Will Be Achieved Without Firing Single Bullet, Says Igboho

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, has said the struggle for self determination for Yoruba people is still on.

The agitator, who was recently released from detention in Benin Republic, however said this would be realised without firing one bullet by the agitators.

Igboho said this in a statement issued on his behalf by his counsel, Chief Yomi Aliyyu ( SAN), to

commend some Yoruba leaders including Prof. Banji Akintoye, Prof. Wale Adeniran and Dele Momodu among others. He also hailed his counsel Aliyyu for taking up his case against the Department of State Service without collecting a dime.

The agitator whose house was attacked by the operatives of the Department of State Service on July 1, 2021 urged his supporters and all self determination agitator to use dialogue and peaceful means to achieve their aim.

The statement read, “Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa thanked all that are supporting him especially his leaders, Baba Prof. Akintoye and Baba Prof. Wale Adeniran and all Nigerians especially his people in Ilana Oodua and affiliates seeking self determination.

“He continues to preach against war seeing what is happening in Ukraine and some parts of Igboland in Nigeria. He implored all, especially his kinsmen at home and in the diaspora, to embrace dialogue in their quest for self determination without heating up the very fragile situation in Nigeria.

“He believes that their ambition will be achieved without firing a bullet as he used to say at rallies.

“He appreciates Chief Dele Momodu being the only Yorubaman of note that came to visit him in Cotonou prison. He remains grateful to the President of the Republic of Benin, President Talon, for releasing him from prison with a view to uniting him with members of his immediate family, albeit only in Cotonou for the time being.

“He assures all those in support of peaceful self determination through referendum that the struggle continues as he will not relent in his efforts in that regard.

“He pledged his eternal loyalty and respect to Chief Yomi Alliyu SAN who though an extreme Buharist and a nationalist who does not believe in balkanisation of Nigeria, exhibited extreme professionalism in taken up his case with DSS without a kobo and winning it with landmark award of #20.5billion dollars!”