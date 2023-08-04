UPDATED: BREAKING: Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Military Intervention In Niger

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate on Friday seeking support for Nigeria’s military intervention in Niger.

The letter was read at plenary by the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio.

The president also demanded a total blockade of the sea and air routes to the country following the military coup.

Recall the military overthrew the democratically elected government in Niger Republic a few weeks ago.

The president in the letter also said assets of all politically exposed and senior persons of the government of Niger in Nigeria would be seized based on the ECOWAS resolution.

“Political situation in Niger. Following the unfortunate political situation in Niger Republic culminating in the overthrow of its President, ECOWAS under my leadership condemned the coup in its entirety and resolved to seek the return of the democratically elected govt in a bid to restore peace, ECOWAS convened a meeting and came out with a communique,” the president’s letter to the Senate read.

The letter further read, “Military buildup and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant.

“Closure and monitoring of all land borders with the Niger Republic and reactivating of the border drilling exercise.

“Cutting off Electricity supply to the Niger Republic, mobilising international support for the implementation of the provisions of the ECOWAS communique.”

“Preventing the operation of commercial and special flights into and from Niger Republic; Blockade of goods in transit to Niger especially from Lagos and eastern seaports,” the president added.

Nigerians would be sensitised to know the imperative of these actions, he said.

