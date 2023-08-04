‘Persecution Of Political Opponent’ – Donald Trump Speaks After Third Arraignment In One Year

Former United States President, Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty before a US court on Thursday, denying fresh charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden.

THE WHISTLER reports that this will be his third arraignment by US prosecutors within one year.

In April 4, 2023, he was charged and arraigned over alleged falsifying of his business records and a hush money payment to an adult film actress in 2016, prior to the presidential election.

On June 13, 2023, he was arraigned again in another court for allegedly mishandling classified documents in the office of the president.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After the court rose on Thursday, Trump described the development as political persecution aimed at stopping him from running for presidency again.

“When you look at what’s happening, this is a persecution of a political opponent.

“This was never supposed to happen in America,” Trump told newsmen at the airport in Virginia after leaving the court.

Meanwhile, former Republican Vice President, Mike Pence, insisted that his former principal, Trump and his crackpot lawyers, asked him to reject electoral votes when President Joe Biden was apparently leading the polls in 2020.

Pence, who is running to pick the Republican presidential ticket, said Trump should never be president again.

“To keep faith with the oath that I made to the American people and to Almighty God, I did my duty that day.

“Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” Pence said.