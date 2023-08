95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu on Friday withdrew the nomination of a ministerial nominee from Kano State, Maryam Shetty.

Instead, Festus Keyamo has been included in the list of 19 he submitted to the Senate a few days ago.

The Senate had concluded the confirmation of 28 nominees which the president had submitted on July 28.

Keyamo who was chief spokesman for the president during his campaign has now made the list.