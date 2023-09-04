UPDATED: Sanwo-Olu Resends Rejected Nominees’ Names To Lagos Assembly For Confirmation

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the rejection of 17 cabinet nominees by the Lagos State House of Assembly, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sent a fresh list to the House.

The new list by the governor which was conveyed through a letter, was read by the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, during plenary on Monday.

Sanwo-Olu’s letter read: “After careful consideration of the 17 names that were rejected, I have decided to represent a list of nominees which includes a balanced selection of previously presented and new individuals. This list represents a broad political spectrum and diverse backgrounds reflective of the rich diversity of our lovely state. I am confident these new nominees would bring fresh ideas that would help the growth and progress of Lagos.”

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, thus directed the 12-man ad-hoc committee, which screened the previous nominees to take charge of the list.

The committee is to commence screening on Tuesday and report back to the House by Thursday.

The screening committee is led by the Chief Whip, Fatai Mojeed.

“Some of the nominees have their documents with you, and you can reach out to the new nominees. I want you to be thorough and do the needful while carrying out this exercise,” Obasa told the committee.

Nominees earlier rejected by the House, including the former Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho; former Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources, Olalere Odusote (Energy); and former Commissioner of Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, made the new list.

Other names on the list are Cecila Dada, Afolabi Tajudeen, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, Tolani Sule-Akibu, Yekini Agbaje, Iyabode Ayoola, Sola Giwa, Abayomi Samson Oluyomi, as well as Folashade Ambrose-Medem, Yomi Olorunyomi, Rotimi Fashola, Mosopefolu George, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Barakat Bakare, and Olumide Oluyinka.

The governor dropped five names. Those dropped are Folashade Adefisayo (former Commissioner of Education), Solape Hammond (former SA to the governor on SDG), Aramide Adeyoye (former SA to the governor on Works and Infrastructure), Lekan Fatodu, and Rotimi Ogunwuyi.

The fresh list is coming after about five days that Sanwo-Olu held meeting with Obasa, and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Present at the meeting, THE WHISTLER had gathered, were the state’s APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, Abayomi Finnish, and Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, among others.

Although details of the meeting which was held at Lagos House, Marina, was not made public, it may not be unconnected with the rejection of the 17 cabinet nominees of the governor by the Obasa-led House of Assembly.

Speaking last Monday, the speaker had noted that just like the governor has the constitutional responsibility to nominate his cabinet members, the House also has the constitutional responsibility to say yes or no to nominees, which it has done.

The speaker also stated that anyone who wants to know the reason the decision not to confirm the nominees was taken, the person should approach the House.

