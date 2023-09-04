International Association of Deposit Insurers Appoints NDIC MD Bello Hassan As Vice President

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Bello Hassan has been appointed the Vice Chairperson of the International Association of Deposit Insurers, African Regional Committee (IADI-ARC).

The appointment is coming 10 months after he was named among the IADI EXCOs in October 2022 at the association’s Annual

General Meeting (AGM) held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The IADI EXCO is the governing body of the Association that ensures the smooth functioning of its affairs.

Bello’s new post was announced at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held recently in Dakar, Senegal, the NDIC said in a statement on Monday.

The International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI) was formed in May 2002 as the global standard-setting body for deposit insurance systems and forum for knowledge and experience sharing through international conferences, workshops, attachments and other capacity building programs.

According to the NDIC, the IADI-ARC leadership approved his new position based on his commitment to the association over the years.

NDIC said, “IADI-ARC leadership noted that the appointment of Bello into the Association’s EXCO by its General Assembly and their collective resolve in appointing him as the IADI-ARC Vice-Chairperson were all in recognition of his outstanding contributions, commitment and leadership role in deepening deposit insurance practice in Africa and the globe in general.”