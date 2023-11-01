Uzodinma, Police Abducted Ajaero, Labour Union Claims

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have alleged that the arrest of the NLC President Joe Ajaero was a collective decision of the Nigerian police and the Imo State government.

This is as the union threatened to embark on an immediate nationwide action if he is not released by the end of today (Wednesday).

Advertisement

The Unions in a joint statement titled, ”The President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero has been abducted by Hope Uzodimma and the Imo State Police Commissioner” also disclosed how Ajaero was arrested.

The statement was jointly signed by the Unions’ Secretaries, Nuhu Toro (TUC) and Emmanuel Ugboaja (NLC).

Revealing how the arrest were made, the Labour unions said, “Just as Nigerian workers gathered earlier this morning led by the leadership of the two Labour centres to demonstrate our outrage over the serial and habitual abuse and violation of the rights of workers in the state, the government unleashed blood-curdling mayhem on the workers.

“Earlier in the morning, policemen had tried to disperse workers who were gathering at the state NLC secretariat without success. This was followed in the usual manner by ‘thugs’ who were stationed very close to the Secretariat in several Hilux and Toyota trucks.

Advertisement

“These thugs were later to unleash mayhem on the few workers who had already gathered, smashing car windscreens, delivering matchet cuts on some, stabbing many, and inflicting all manners of injuries on the workers. GSM handsets were snatched, Laptops taken away, and money was forcefully taken away by the hoodlums.

“However, the President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, arrived at the venue accompanied by a few individual workers to inspect the carnage and to provide the necessary leadership for the trade union action to continue, only to be met by policemen of the Imo State Police Command who came in their numbers and in several trucks.

“They (Police) eventually bundled the President into their waiting van and whisked him away to an unknown destination, where he is still being held incommunicado as we write.

“This latest action of the state government and the Police further demonstrates our earlier cries to Nigerians on the level of violence and impunity going on in Imo State.”

The Labour Unions called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and ensure that Ajaero is released by the end of today.

Advertisement

The Labour Unions also called on all its affiliate members to mobilise themselves for industrial action if Ajaero is not released by the end of today.

“With this statement, we want to put the Nigerian Government on notice that we want the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) immediately released. The injuries meted to him must be treated forthwith and his freedom to lead Nigerian workers in a peaceful protest guaranteed.

“This is what we demand as we proceed to the meetings of the various Organs to take decisions on further steps that will be taken. If this is not heeded now, anything that happens in the Country, the Governor of Imo State and the Police Commissioner must be held responsible,” it added.