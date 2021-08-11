Vehicle Owners To Pay N300 As FG Approves Fees For Toll Gate

The Federal Government on Wednesday approved a Federal Roads and Bridges Tolling Policy and Regulations that would guide the amount to be paid by vehicle owners at the toll gates.

A presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi said this in a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

He said the government made the decision on Wednesday at a Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

He quoted the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to have said that the regulations were developed after extensive consultations with various stakeholders within and outside the government, including transport unions like National Union of Road Transport Workers, Road Transport Employers’ Association Of Nigeria, amongst others.

He listed the recommended tolling fees in the approved policy and regulations to include “Cars: N200; SUVs: N300; Private Buses: N300; Commercial Buses: N150; Luxury Buses and Trucks: N500”.

Fashola had three weeks ago said the new policy, which would be rolled out under the highway development initiative.

He had said,“That initiative has progressed; we have received it, qualified people, we are now going to ask them to send their proposals. I am not going ahead of myself, because, we are finalizing a tolling policy that will come to the Federal Executive Council and it will be considered by the government.”

He said government would organize a stakeholders’ meeting ahead of implementation of the policy.