Bandits Shoot Zamfara Politician, Kidnap Wife, Son

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Zamfara-state-map

Bandits have reportedly abducted the wife and son of Babangida Haruna, a former local government councilor in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

The incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, when about 20 criminals stormed the residence of the politician.

RELATED
Nigeria

JUST IN: 100 Victims Kidnapped From Zamfara Community Regain Freedom

Reports said the former councilor sustained a gunshot injury on his left hand while resisting the kidnap of his family members.

He was, however, taken to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau for treatment, Premium Times reports.

You might also like

JUST IN: 100 Victims Kidnapped From Zamfara Community Regain Freedom

NAF: Military Aircraft Brought Down After Pilot ‘Came Under Intense Ground Fire From…

UPDATED : Police Confirm Bandits Killed 13 Officers In Zamfara

JUST IN: Bandits Abduct Zamfara College Provost

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.