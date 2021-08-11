Bandits Shoot Zamfara Politician, Kidnap Wife, Son

Bandits have reportedly abducted the wife and son of Babangida Haruna, a former local government councilor in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

The incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, when about 20 criminals stormed the residence of the politician.

Reports said the former councilor sustained a gunshot injury on his left hand while resisting the kidnap of his family members.

He was, however, taken to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau for treatment, Premium Times reports.