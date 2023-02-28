VIDEO: Obi Tells Supporters To Be Calm, Promises To Reclaim Mandate

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called for calm as the Independent National Electoral Commission is collating the results of the recently concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.

Nigerians went out to choose the next president of the country On Saturday February 25.

The contest was between three frontrunners–The All Progressives Party candidate, Bola Tinubu, Peoples Democratic Parties Atiku Abubakar, and LP’s Obi.

The election has been described as crucial as the electorate had huge faith in the election following the introduction of the BIVAS and the electronic transmission of results at the various polling units.

The introduction of the new technology as contained in the Electoral Act 2022 (amended) was an improvement over t the old system of manual transmission which gave room for manipulations.

But the INEC failed in its promise to transmit results as promised, and admitted that is servers were down on the election day.

The issue has raised suspicion about the credibility of the results being collated by the INEC.

On Monday, the LP agents, PDP agents, and two other political party agents at the National Collation Centre in Abuja walked out during the collation process.

The leading opposition party and the LP called for a review of the irregularities at the polls, or cancellation of the polls.

But in a video obtained by THE WHISTLER, through a Twitter user, Goodluck C. Okechukwu with handle, @goodemilia, the LP candidate during a conversation with a supporter sharing Asaba-Abuja flight, broke his silence on the matter.

Obi said, “No (to protest), we will take it easy. It is a developing nature. At the end of the day, we should not expect much from them (INEC) but you are trying to remove the situation that has been there for years.

“What we need is to remain calm and persistent in saying this is wrong. We will remain calm. That is the only way we can succeed.

“We can have a country where there is good governance and care for the poor people that are suffering. That is all we are asking for.”

He admitted that the election is not a do-or-die affair adding that it is the reason why the LP will follow the lawful procedure to seek redress.

The APC, which is leading the votes, is backing INEC to conclude the collation process.

