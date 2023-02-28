Sultan Of Sokoto Warns Politicians Not To Drag Nigeria Into Conflict

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar has cautioned political leaders and actors against making “provocative and unguarded statements” that could drag Nigeria into “unnecessary conflict and anarchy.”

The NSCIA caution on Tuesday comes amid the ongoing collation of presidential election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, and the associated criticisms that are trailing the process and announcement being made by the electoral umpire in Abuja,

These allegations are coming particularly from a number of political parties and international observers like the European Union.

Lately, former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, said danger was looming ahead in a press statement on Monday, alleging “that INEC officials, at the operational level, have been allegedly compromised to make what should have worked not to work and to revert to manual transmission of results which is manipulated and the results doctored.”

But reacting to the development in a statement signed by NSCIA’s Deputy Secretary General, Prof. Salisu Shehu, and Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, Director of Administration, the council maintained that its caution should be heeded because “While reckless statements from inconsequential individuals can be easily ignored, this is not so of those from respected political and religious leaders.”

“It is important that patriotic and well-meaning Nigerian leaders should support unrelenting adherence to process and procedure in the on-going electoral process.

“This is because any inclination to unprocedural decision or action at this critical time is a direct call for anarchy which will not yield any positive outcome to the Nation,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the NSCIA said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should remain undistracted and committed to its duty until it discharges it to its logical conclusion.

“All Nigerians, particularly Muslims are urged to, no matter the level of provocation from certain quarters, remain calm and prayerful.

“May Almighty Allah keep our country stable and peaceful,” the statement read.