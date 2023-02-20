Video: Onslaught Against Bankers Continues As Angry Protesters Set Ablaze Keystone, Union Bank

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Less than 24 hours after the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions called of their strike, protesters in Ogun State have set ablaze Union Bank and Keystone Bank over the naira scarcity induced by the Central Bank of Nigeria naira redesign policy.

Videos trending on microblogging site, Twitter showed angry protesters setting the two commercial banks ablaze in the Sagamu area of the state.

The video seen by THE WHISTLER shows scores of protesters burning and stoning bank properties.

For weeks, protests had erupted in major cities in the country which banks had described as threatening the security of their workers.

Banks believe they are primary targets of the attacks since protests erupted in the country over the cash crunch.

Customers have accused banks of hoarding the new notes and giving to their preferred clients.

But the banks denied the allegation by both the CBN and customers.

Happening Now: Keystone and Union Bank in Sagamu, Ogun State set ablaze over naira scarcity induced by the @cenbank naira redesign policy. pic.twitter.com/EPmiHUnZn5 — The Whistler Newspaper (@TheWhistlerNG) February 20, 2023 Protesters Set Ablaze Keystone Bank and Union Bank in Sagamu, Ogun State

On Sunday, the President of ASSBIFI, Olusoji Oluwole said, “Following the recent unwarranted attacks on members of ASSBIFI, other bank workers, and the destruction of several branches across various states, we were forced to issue a stay-at-home order to our members to safeguard their lives, and properties of their various organisations.

“Based on the outcome of our discussion, we hereby release the following statements: while our members will resume at their functional branches immediately, the safety and security of their lives remain paramount to us and we continue to demand that visible and adequate security is provided in all operational areas. particularly places that are traditionally known to be volatile.

“In the event of any threat of attack by the public without visible protection, they have been advised to shut down and move to safe locations until such a time that their safety can be guaranteed.”