BREAKING : Victory For Labour Party As Court Bars MC Oluomo’s Parks and Garages From Transporting Election Materials
In what is being celebrated as victory for the Labour Party, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Monday, barred the National Electoral Commission, INEC, from using the Chairman of the Lagos Parks and Garages, Musliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo from distributing election materials in Lagos.
This followed a suit instituted by the Labour Party against INEC citing possible compromise if Oluomo’s organisation is made to distribute election materials.
Details later…