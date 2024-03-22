We Have Plans To Rehabilitate Convicted Internet Fraudsters- EFCC Chairman

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr. Ola Olukoyede has hinted plans by the Commission to rehabilitate convicted internet fraudsters.

The EFCC Chairman who spoke to a delegation of National Association of University Students (NAUS) at the EFCC headquarters, said the Commission plans to rehabilitate internet fraudsters with lesser sentences as a potent way of reorienting their minds and redirecting their productive energies to positive endeavours.

Olukoyede said: “We have a plan to rehabilitate convicted internet fraudsters with lesser sentences. The plan is to work with the Correctional Centre to make them useful and more productive in society.”

He therefore cautioned youths against indulging in internet crimes, stressing that the implication of such an act is grave.

He said: “When you think deeply, that tag ‘ex-convict’ is not a good thing. You can never tell where you would find yourself tomorrow and they would want to profile you and discover that you are an ex-convict.

“So it is even in the interest of the youth that the EFCC is doing what it is doing to prevent them from indulging in the heinous act of cybercrime.”

The Chairman also warned students against forming parallel organisations to pursue similar interests.

He said: “The issue of dichotomies of associations is disturbing. Regulate yourselves and the society will take you more seriously.”

The EFCC boss said students should always avoid hasty judgement of the operations of the EFCC, maintaining that the Commission is working in the overall interests of the nation.