Imo CP Deploys Tactical Teams To Hunt Killers Of Suya Seller In Mbaitoli

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, Friday, condemned the attack and gruesome murder of a suya seller and two others at Ohii in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

CP Danjuma therefore ordered the immediate deployment of operational assets and tactical teams to work in synergy with other sister security agencies and hunt down the hoodlums responsible for the act.

Advertisement

CP Aboki Danjuma gave this directive during his visit to the crime scene for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

A release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Imo State, Mr Henry Okoye, said a total of eight suspects in connection to the murder case had been arrested.

“They are currently undergoing an intense investigation and have provided useful information to the police,” Okoye said.

Meanwhile, CP Danjuma has tasked the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Mbaitoli and the DPO to “embark on robust visibility patrol, raids of suspected criminal hideouts, and emplace adequate security measures to forestall any future occurrence”.

Advertisement

The CP also called on the general public, particularly the residents of Mbaitoli, to go about their lawful business without any form of fear or intimidation “as the command is on top of the situation and investigation is ongoing to bring the culprits to book”.

He urged them to support the police in the fight against crimes and criminality in the state by reporting any suspicious person seen or clandestine activities observed within their vicinity to the nearest police station or via police emergency lines.