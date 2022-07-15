We Need IPOB To Tell The World How We Feel – Nwodo

“The way Nigerian people look at the Igbo man is such that Igbos should equally pray for bodies like the Indigenous People of Biafra,” according to Chief Nnanwike Nwodo, a frontline politician in Enugu State.

Chief Nwodo told our correspondent on Friday that, “Without IPOB, many people won’t even know that we are feeling the way we are feeling. We need IPOB because they are telling the world the feeling of the Igbo man.

“If all of us will go like politicians, with the mantra of ‘yes Sir’, and that ‘everything is fine’, the oppressors will just think that we have suppressed them, but IPOB is now making the suppressors know that you can suppress us for over fifty years, yet we are still alive.”

Nwodo said he is not totally in support of the operational mechanisms of IPOB, and called for jettisoning of methods that are anti-progressives.

In his words, “There is a way you suppress a man, he will have no alternative than to start kicking. In that direction, I am 100% in support of IPOB. IPOB is trying to help us regain our consciousness as human beings.

“But if I say I am 100% in support of the group’s methodologies, I will be a liar. My principle in life is that virtue lies in the middle. Look at the present situation where on Mondays, everybody must sit at home in South-East states. How has that contributed positively to anything that IPOB is talking about? We are all losing our economy.

“The only thing sustaining an Igbo man is the economy. Think of any part of this country where people are trading and making their money, it is the Igbo man. Assuming the sit-at-home will go throughout the country, the Igbo man will continue to lose.

“My take is that those strategies that undo the direction of the Igbo man should be avoided. Those strategies that will make the world know about our feelings are the ones we should encourage.

“Finally, if it is not because of, maybe, the Hausa/Fulani control, I don’t know why Nnamdi Kanu should still be in detention up to this moment. They should have released him, or at worst, bailed him under conditions that will keep him under control, but not to keep him in incarceration for all this long time.”