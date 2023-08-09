We Will Ensure Your Business Prosper, Ag. Customs Boss Assures Excise Traders, FTZ Enterprises in Ogun

The Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi has assured stakeholders at the Ogun II Area Command, headquarters of Nigeria Customs that the Service will ensure their business activities thrive.

According to him, deliberate policy to ensure the economic activities around the free trade zones succeed are being put in place.

He stated this during a familiarisation visit to the command.

He told the Excise Traders and Free Trade Zone Operators in Ogun State, that their operations are a priority to the Service.

“I have made it a deliberate policy to put your operations at the cornerstone of our activities.

“My understanding is that you are critical stakeholders for us, it is through your activities that we can report our own activities, and it is, therefore, in our interest that we do everything to ensure that your companies and businesses prosper”, he added.

“It is not all the time that Customs Officers are overzealous in implementation of the law; most of the time, they keep in their mind the basic objectives behind these entities”, he noted.

“It is the intention of the government through enterprises to boost foreign exchange for Nigeria and its economy, create jobs for Nigerians, and of course, to enhance Nigeria’s economic development, and this is why a number of concessions, a number of waivers have been granted to free zone operators”, he emphasised.

The stakeholders congratulated the Customs Boss on his appointment while also raising issues of concern on the operations of the Free Trade Zones and factories under excise control.

Responding, he allayed their fears revealing that a Committee has been set up to address issues of concern.

“I have set up a committee consisting of representatives of enterprises, The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and Oil and Gas Authority, working with representatives from my Office to look into all the areas of concern”.

Responding, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Ahmadu Shauibu, highlighted some Command achievements even as he appreciated the visit of the Ag. CGC.

“At our level, since we came in, we have brought in about 18 factories under excise control”, he said.

The Ag. CGC charged Officers of the command to understand the importance of their operations and activities to Nigeria’s economic development.

He rounded off his visit with a tour of facilities at the Command.