We Will Flush Out Criminals Along Maritime Routes In Imo State, Says Chief Of Naval Staff

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Navy has boasted the fight against insecurity in Imo State as it made a promise to add additional manpower and logistics to the state.

Advertisement

This will help fight insecurity at known flash points in the state with emphasis on the blue sea route.

The promise was made when the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla alongside Principle Officers of the Navy, the Commander 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze and the Deputy Commissioner of Police Imo State, paid a courtesy visit to the state Governor Hope Uzodinma on Wednesday.

Ogalla thanked the governor for receiving them in such a short notice and said it was because of the cordial relationship the Navy has with the state.

He said, “It is a testimony of the cordial relationship between the State and the Navy in Imo State and the visit will further cement our working relationship with the Government and people of Imo State.”

He revealed that part of the reason for his visit was to inform the governor on the hydrographic survey of Oguta Lake to Orashi River to the Atlantic Ocean.

Advertisement

He thanked the governor for connecting the Naval Base to the National grid and solicited that he add more patrol vans to the Navy to help navigate the maritime routes in the state more efficiently.

Ogalla assured the governor that the criminals along the maritime routes in the state will be a thing of the past.

“The criminal elements in Imo State, especially along the maritime routes, will be gotten rid of.”

Reacting to the visit, governor assured the Navy that Imo State and in extension the South-East states which he is the chairman of the governors will support them and all other security agencies in the country.

Uzodinma described the appointment of Ogalla as the Chief of Naval Staff as being historic as this is second time an Igbo man is occupying the position.

Advertisement

“Imo people are hardworking business men and women who only need peace and security as an encouragement to go about their normal businesses,” he added.