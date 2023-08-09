I’m Not Threatened, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Denies Fake WhatsApp Message

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has raised the alarm that some persons are circulating false messages on WhatsApp that she is under attack for visiting President Bola Tinubu.

The WTO DG on Tuesday paid a visit to the President in Abuja to discuss issues surrounding the trade sector, and women empowerment to spur economic growth.

But the former Finance Minister said in a tweet on Wednesday that she has received calls from loved ones who received messages alleging that she was being threatened.

The message shared widely on social media claimed that she has been receiving “toxic calls and messages” after she met with Tinubu.

The message reads, “I keep receiving toxic calls and messages regarding my meeting with the president yesterday, and from those I hold in very high esteem.

“Honestly, I am shocked at the contents of the messages and the tone of the callers. Has Nigeria sunk this low? A visit I made for the good of our dear nation is what they are using to threaten my life and family.

“You don’t recognize someone as your president yet begging him to save you from the hands of killers in your region.

“I am bringing investors to Nigeria using the president’s commendable policies as bait. Is that too difficult to understand?

“President Tinubu’s reforms might be harsh now but they would birth a new and prosperous nation. I have lost count of presidents, respected institutions, and investors that have called to congratulate me on Nigeria eventually having a focused leader since the reforms were rolled out.

“At least, six multi-national manufacturing giants are coming with me by December later this year to see how their firms can have factories here. It’s all part of my contributions to the progress of Nigeria.

“I am not a politician. I only desire the best for my dear country. It informed my visit to President Tinubu. The world has accepted him as our president, like it or not. May God heal us.”

However, the WTO DG described the message as “Wickedly false.”

She said, “It has just been brought to my attention that there is a false statement circulating on Whatsapp attributed to me saying that I am being attacked for my visit to President Tinubu.

“That statement circulating is false, in fact wickedly false designed to create mischief among Nigerians, please disregard the statement.”