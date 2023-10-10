‘We’re All Dead People That Haven’t Died Yet’ — CJN Ariwoola Speaks At Late Justice Nweze’s Valedictory Session

466 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, has eulogized the life and works of the late Justice Chima Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court of Nigeria who died on Sunday, July 30, 2023, reminding attendees that they would die someday.

Ariwoola spoke about his deceased brother Justice during the valedictory session held in his honour at the main courtroom of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Ariwoola described him as a man of impeccable character, a legal icon, indomitable lion in the temple of justice.

The CJN said the judiciary was consoled by the indelible footprints Nweze engraved on the sands of time, reminding attendees to be properly guided as they would depart the world someday.

“Your death has, once again, made us realize that out of the several people that ever lived, almost all of them are dead now.

“In reality, we all are just dead people who haven’t died yet. Nevertheless, we have always found solace in the belief that as a well-spent day brings happy sleep, so does a well-used life, bring happy death.

“Rest well in the bosom of your creator, our dear brother Justice,” Ariwoola said.

On his part, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, represented by the Solicitor-General of the Federation, Mrs Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, said the late Justice devoted his time to the just application of relevant laws.

“For the late Nweze, life was all about service, ” the AGF said through the Solicitor General.

THE WHISTLER reports that Nweze (65), who hails from Enugu State, was the judge who delivered a controversial judgement of the apex court affirming former Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, as the All Progressives Congress senatorial candidate for Yobe North.

Nweze was also the only judge who stood his ground against a majority decision of the apex court which had declared Hope Uzodinma the winner of the Imo state governorship election in 2019.

According to the Supreme Court data, “Nweze was sworn-in as Justice of Supreme Court on 29th October, 2014 and was born in Obollo, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State on 25th September, 1958.”